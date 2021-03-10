Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs Rocket March 10th

The Set-Up:

The Belleville Senators defeated the Laval Rocket in a 3-0 shut out on Monday, and will meet them again tonight at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa.

The Sens are 2-3-0-0 against Laval heading into tonight's game.

Roster Notes:

The Sens will be keeping Filip Gustavsson in goal this evening, backed up by Cedrick Andree.

Zach Magwood, Logan Brown, Robert Calisti, Ollie Alsing and Tye Austin are out for Belleville.

Previous History:

The Belleville Senators had quite the comeback against the Laval Rocket on Monday night, and will be looking to keep that momentum going this evening. The Sens were 6-2-0-1 against Rocket for the 2019-20 season.

Who to Watch:

Captain Logan Shaw and Egor Sokolov are the current point leaders for the Sens, both with 5 points in 8 games played this year. Sokolov has added points during the last 5 consecutive games.

Where to Watch:

Tonight's game starts at 7pm and can be seen LIVE on Belleville Senators AHLTV brought to you by CAA.

