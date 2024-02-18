Dallas Recalls Blumel; Texas Recalls Zloty and Signs Rassell from Idaho

February 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







CEDAR PARK, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled forward Matěj Blümel from the Texas Stars, Dallas' developmental affiliate in the American Hockey League.

Additionally, the Texas Stars recalled defenseman Ben Zloty and signed forward Mark Rassell to a professional tryout from the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads.

Blümel, 23, ranks second in goals (20), third in points (20-18-38) and sixth in assists (18) in 46 games this season. He also shares second in plus/minus (+11) and ranks third in shots on goal (137). Already eclipsing his previous season high in goals (19), Blümel is seven points shy of establishing a personal best in that category (44).

He joined teammates Mavrik Bourque and Logan Stankoven at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic Feb. 4-5 in San Jose, California, representing the Central Division. It marked his first AHL All-Star Classic appearance.

A native of Tabor, Czechia, Blümel has amassed 82 points (39-43-82) in 104 career regular-season AHL games, all with Texas. In 2023, he appeared in six Calder Cup Playoff games for Texas, registering an assist (0-1-1). Blümel has also appeared in six career NHL regular-season games (all with Dallas), tallying one goal (1-0-1).

Originally selected by Edmonton in the fourth round (100th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Blümel signed a two-year entry-level contract with Dallas on June 6, 2022

Zloty, 21, signed a two-way AHL contract with Texas on Aug. 1, 2023 and has 19 points (7-12=19) in 34 games during his rookie season in Idaho. The Calgary, Alberta native previously spent three seasons with the WHL's Winnipeg Ice, where he served as an alternate captain in 2022-23, logging 81 points (13-68=81) in 64 contests.

Rassell, 26, participated in the Stars' AHL training camp last October and has 43 points (29-14=43) in 39 games this season for the Steelheads. The second-year pro from Calgary, Alberta also suited up in eight games for the Calgary Wranglers on a tryout, where he had three points (2-1=3). He scored his first AHL goal Jan. 5 against Henderson in a 5-1 win.

Texas next embarks on a three-game road trip, which begins Wednesday night at 6:00 p.m. CT against the Grand Rapids Griffins at Van Andel Arena.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.