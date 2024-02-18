Bridgeport Islanders Host Laval at 3 p.m.

February 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (14-26-6-1) face the Laval Rocket (21-20-4-2) for the first time this season to finish a 'three-in-three' weekend series. Puck drop is set for 3 p.m. this afternoon at Total Mortgage Arena. The Islanders are looking to extend their season-long four-game point streak at home (2-0-1-1) following a 2-1 overtime loss to the Hartford Wolf Pack last night. Rookie forward Daylan Kuefler ultimately got Bridgeport a point with his first AHL goal 12:10 into the third period, while Jakub Skarek (4-17-5) made 19 saves. The Islanders began their busy weekend with a 3-2 win in Providence on Friday night, where Cole Bardreau scored the game-winning goal with 35.2 seconds left in regulation.

TICKETS: Available here

WATCH ONLINE: www.ahltv.com

LISTEN LIVE: https://isles-radio.mixlr.com/

GAME AT A GLANCE

Today's game is th e first of four meetings between the Islanders and Rocket this season, and the first of two at Total Mortgage Arena. Bridgeport will host Laval again on Feb. 28th before traveling to Place Bell in Laval, Quebec for two games in three days next month (Mar. 13th, Mar. 15th). Last season, the Islanders swept a two-game series against the Rocket including a 5-2 victory at home on Oct. 22, 2022.

VIEW FROM LAVAL

The Montreal Canadiens' affiliate has won two of its last three games, but suffered a 6-3 loss to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on the road last night. Jan Mysak scored twice and Xavier Simoneau added his eighth goal of the season, while Kasimir Kaskisuo (5-1-0) made 25 saves. Logan Mailloux recorded two assists and now has six points in his last three games (1g, 5a). Laval is led in scoring by Brandon Gignac (14 goals, 28 assists, 42 points), but the former Binghamton and Albany Devil was recalled by the Canadiens on Feb. 4th. The Rocket are sixth in the North Division standings, three points behind Toronto and Belleville for a playoff spot.

MAGGIO THE MAGIC MAN

Rookie forward Matthew Maggio missed two games last weekend due to illness but has returned with authority so far this weekend, recording points in each of the last two contests. He scored a remarkable goal early in the first period on Friday night, stickhandling through traffic and finishing on the backhand. Last night, he and Kyle MacLean produced a rebound in tight which led to a critical game-tying goal with less than eight minutes left. Maggio now has points in five of his last seven games (3g, 2a) and goes for the first three-game point streak of his pro career today.

TIKKANEN TAKES THE CREASE

Henrik Tikkanen is expected to make his 10th AHL start this afternoon. He has allowed two goals or fewer in each of his last five starts, posting a .959 saves rate over that span. He boasts a .971 save percentage in his last two appearances, stopping 68 of 70 total shots. Tikkanen, a seventh-round draft pick in 2020, is 4-3-2 through nine AHL starts after making 51 ECHL appearances since the beginning of last season. He has a 2.28 goals-against-average and .928 save percentage in the AHL.

QUICK HITS

The Islanders have played back-to-back one-goal games this weekend and lead the AHL with 25 one-goal results this season... Bridgeport's penalty kill went 5-for-5 last night and remains second in the AHL on home ice (88.0%)... The Islanders are 3-3-0-0 against North Division opponents this season... They haven't faced one since Dec. 8th at Utica.

AFFILIATES

New York Islanders (22-18-13): Last: 2-1 SOL vs. Seattle, Tuesday -- Next: Today vs. New York Rangers, 3 p.m. ET**

Worcester Railers (21-20-4-2): Last: 4-0 L at Orlando, Thursday -- Next: Tomorrow at Orlando, 12:00 p.m. ET

**2024 NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.