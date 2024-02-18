Morning Skate Report: February 18, 2024

February 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







PALM DESERT, C.A. - The Henderson Silver Knights look to build off of Saturday's win against the San Diego Gulls with a victory against the Coachella Valley Firebirds tonight. The Silver Knights are 3-3-0 against the Firebirds this season, with the most recent matchup a 4-0 road loss on February 10. Puck drop is set for 5 p.m. PT.

BUILDING BLOCKS

The Silver Knights look to continue their 'built from the net out' approach in this game after their success against the Gulls. A combination of blocked shots and netfront clears - as well as multiple timely saves from goaltender Jiri Patera - helped Henderson withstand a flurried effort by San Diego in the third period, resulting in two crucial points in the standings.

"We got a lot of important blocks there, especially there at the end," said Patera after Saturday's win. "They try to throw every puck on the net. But our forwards and defensemen did a good job blocking shots, so big credit to them."

"We talked about the slot battle and the netfront battle," added Head Coach Ryan Craig. "Rempal takes one to the net, scores a goal, Quinney on the 2 on 1. But I thought it was just good defending in front of our own net...that was key."

"It always makes it harder when they have one or two guys at the net trying to screen you as a goalie," added Patera. "I think I did a good job looking around their shoulders and looking where I was standing."

ON THE LOOKOUT

Forward Sheldon Rempal scored the game-winning goal for Henderson on Friday evening. He now has nine goals and twelve points in his last seven AHL games. He additionally tallied two goals in his five games with the Vegas Golden Knights this season.

Forward Gage Quinney opened the scoring on Friday evening, his third goal and eleventh point over his last twelve games. He has five points (2G, 3A) in the team's last five games.

BEHIND ENEMY LINES

Forward Kole Lind leads the Firebirds with 43 points (10G, 33A) in 46 games. He heads into tonight's matchup with a three-game point streak, tallying four points (1G, 3A) over that stretch of games. Lind additionally has notched 13 points (3G, 10A) over the Firebirds' last ten games, an offensive performance that has helped them surge to first place in the Pacific Division.

Coachella continues to split starts between Ales Stezka and Chris Driedger. Stezka has started 18 games, averaging 2.77 goals against with a .905 save percentage. Driedger has started 22, averaging 2.30 goals against with a .915 save percentage. Driedger has made three straight starts for the Firebirds, going 2-1-0 over that span. His first of those three wins was a shutout victory, his third of four this season, against the Henderson Silver Knights on February 10.

FURTHER NOTES

Christoffer Sedoff is week-to-week

Jake Bischoff is week-to-week

Adam Cracknell is week-to-week

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.