Peters With A Goal And Fight In The Losing Effort

February 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors







The Bakersfield Condors (23-17-4, 50pts) trailed 46 seconds in and never recovered in a 5-2 loss to the Colorado Eagles (27-16-5, 59pts) om Sunday. Drake Caggiula (11th) scored his third goal in two games. Alex Peters (4th) scored his fourth of the year and had his third fighting major.

It's the first time the Condors have dropped back-to-back home games since Dec. 12.

