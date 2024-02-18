DiPietro, P-Bruins Blank Wolf Pack
February 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped all 24 shots he faced to earn his fourth shutout of the season, helping the Providence Bruins blank the Hartford Wolf Pack 3-0 on Sunday evening at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Fabian Lysell recorded his 14th goal of the season and added an assist. Ian Mitchell posted two assists, while Patrick Brown and Trevor Kuntar netted the other goals for Providence.
How It Happened
While on the power play, Lysell's wrist shot from the top of the right circle deflected off Brown's stick in front of the crease and zipped inside the far post, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 12:17 remaining in the second period. Mitchell received an assist as well.
From the right circle, Alec Regula fed a pass to Kuntar cutting down the slot, who fired a snap shot off the right post and into the back of the net, extending the Providence lead to 2-0 with 4:26 to play in the second frame. Jayson Megna was credited with a secondary assist.
Entering the offensive zone, Mitchell flipped the puck ahead to Lysell at the bottom of the right circle, who one-timed the bouncing puck in stride under the pads of the goaltender, giving the P-Bruins a 3-0 lead with 16:01 left in the third period. Mason Lohrei received an assist as well.
Stats
DiPietro's shutout was his fourth of the season and 15th victory.
Lysell's multi-point game was his 10th of the season.
DiPietro stopped all 24 shots he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 31 shots.
The Providence power play went 1-for-3, and the penalty kill was 4-for-4.
Up Next
The Providence Bruins host the Cleveland Monsters on Friday, February 23 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 P.M.
