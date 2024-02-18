Monsters End Weekend with 6-3 Victory over Wolves

CHICAGO - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Chicago Wolves 6-3 on Sunday evening at Allstate Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 29-15-2-2 and are currently in first place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Chicago's Josh Melnick scored the opening goal of the game at 2:23 of the first period, but Jake Christiansen responded quickly with a marker at 2:41 off feeds from Roman Ahcan and Alex Whelan. Marcus Bjork doubled the lead at 10:07 with helpers from Corson Ceulemans and Whlean sending the Monsters to the first intermission leading 2-1. The Wolves added goals in the middle frame from Chris Terry at 4:03 and Cavan Fitzgerald at 14:45 leaving the Monsters trailing 3-2 after 40 minutes. Carson Meyer tied the game for Cleveland with a tally at 1:17 of the third period assisted by David Jiricek and Brendan Gaunce. James Malatesta converted on a breakaway chance at 7:57 off a feed from Cole Clayton pushing the Monsters ahead 4-3. Cleveland secured the win with empty-net goals from Hunter McKown at 19:16 assisted by Owen Sillinger and Ahcan at 19:52 assisted by Ceulemans bringing the final score to 6-3.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 30 saves for the win while Chicago's Julian Junca stopped 30 shots in defeat.

The Monsters travel to visit the Hartford Wolf Pack on Thursday, February 22, at 7:00 p.m. at XL Center. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 2 0 4 - - 6

CHI 1 2 0 - - 3

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 36 0/3 2/2 4 min / 2 inf

CHI 33 0/2 3/3 6 min / 3 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Greaves W 30 3 22-9-2

CHI Junca L 30 4 0-1-0

Cleveland Record: 29-15-2-2, 1st North Division

Chicago Record: 17-24-3-2, 5th Central Division

