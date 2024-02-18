Caggiula Scores Twice In Condors' Loss
February 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors (23-16-4, 50pts) surrendered four power play goals and fell 7-3 to the San Jose Barracuda (17-23-8, 42pts) on Saturday. Drake Caggiula (9th, 10th) scored twice for Bakersfield. Bakersfield finished the season series at 4-3-1 against San Jose. The Condors had been 16-3-1 in their last 20 at home against the Barracuda.
UP NEXT: The Condors are home Sunday at 5 p.m. against Colorado for Renaissance Fair.
