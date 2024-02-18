Silver Knights Fall Short, 6-1, In Presidents' Weekend Contest Against Firebirds
February 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Coachella Valley Firebirds, 6-1, on Sunday evening at Acrisure Arena.
The Firebirds got on the board early in the first period with a goal from Hughes.
They then extended their lead with three unanswered goals in the second, two of them from McCormick.
Forward Mason Geertsen responded with an unassisted shorthanded goal. After Coachella mishandled the puck at the blue line on the power-play, Geertsen took it up the ice on the breakaway. He fought off a hook from the Firebirds defenseman and fired in a wrister to make it a 4-1 game.
Coachella added another goal from Schuldt to give themselves back a four-goal lead.
Studenic then added another just before the final minute in regulation to make it a 6-1 final.
The Silver Knights will return to the ice on Friday, February 23, where they'll take on the Colorado Eagles on the road.
