Barracuda Score Four Power-Play Goals in 7-3 Win at Condors

Bakersfield, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (17-23-8-0) netted a season-high four power-play goals on Saturday night at the Mechanics Bank Arena and matched a season-high for goals in a game, taking down the Bakersfield Condors (23-16-2-2), 7-3. With Saturday's win, the Barracuda finished the season series with a 4-3-1-0 record and a 3-0-1-0 mark over the last four meetings. The seven goals were the most at Bakersfield in franchise history.

Cole Cassels (1+2=3) finished with a game-high three points, his first three-point game with the Barracuda, and Thomas Bordeleau (0+2=2), Jacob Peterson (1+1=2), Scott Sabourin (1+1=2), and Kyle Rau (1+1=2) all notched two points.

On its second power play of the game, the Barracuda broke the ice as Bordeleau spotted Cassels (7) in the low slot, and Cassels ripped in a one-timer at 10:29. The Condors would take their third penalty of the period just 50 seconds later, and on the ensuing power play, Nathan Todd (15) one-timed a Cassels feed in at 11:38 to give the Barracuda 2-0 advantage. After Drake Caggiula (9) had scored to cut the lead down to 2-1 on Bakersfield's second power play, Sabourin (11) went bar-down on a breakaway after Greg McKegg had given the puck away at his own blue line.

In the second, the Barracuda continued their tear on the power play when Markus Niemelainen was given a double-minor for high-sticking, and while on the PP, the Barracuda would score twice. First, Ethan Cardwell (15) beat Olivier Rodrigue on the stick-side after Peterson sprung him on a breakaway at 8:40, and then, Rau (5) poked in a Cassels wrister from the point that hit the crossbar and landed behind Rodrigue at 10:37. After giving up five goals on 19 shots, Rodrigue would be replaced by Jack Campbell after 30 minutes and seven seconds of action.

In the third, Peterson (9) would notch his third goal in his last three games at 7:42 and then Anthony Vincent (1) would tip in his first in the AHL at 12:41 to give the Barracuda 7-2 lead. Dino Kambeitz (5) made it 7-3 at 13:19 but it was too little, too late for the Condors.

The Barracuda return home on Wednesday, Feb. 21 as they host the Coachella Valley Firebirds at Tech CU Arena and kick off a three-game homestand.

