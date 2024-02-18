Islanders Outlast Rocket in OT Defensive Battle
February 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Matt Maggio scored a career-high two goals, including the overtime winner, to lift the Bridgeport Islanders (15-26-6-1), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, to a 2-1 victory over the Laval Rocket (21-20-5-2) at Total Mortgage Arena on Sunday.
In the process, Maggio extended his point streak to a career-best three games and has recorded seven points (five goals, two assists) in his last eight contests. He now has nine goals during his rookie campaign. Kyle MacLean assisted on both goals, as the linemates were clicking on all cylinders in front of 3,570 fans.
Henrik Tikkanen (5-3-2) turned aside 27 shots. He has allowed two goals or fewer in six consecutive starts.
BOX SCORE
Despite a scoreless opening 19 minutes of play, fireworks were present early on. Daylan Kuefler and Jared Davidson dropped the gloves in a heated tilt at center ice 9:57 into the first period. For Kuefler, it was his second AHL fight in five games with the Islanders.
The Rocket took the lead with 49 seconds left in the first on a one-time shot from Emil Heineman above the crease. Xavier Simoneau centered a pass from behind the net, which Heineman hammered home past Tikkanen at 19:11. Philippe Maillet recorded the secondary assist.
Following a quiet second period, Bridgeport broke through at 13:07 of the third with Maggio's eighth goal of the season. MacLean connected with Maggio behind Laval's defense and Maggio did the rest on a partial break. The 21-year-old walked in and ripped a forehand shot low, past Jakub Dobes' glove, to force extra hockey for the second straight day.
In overtime, Maggio wheeled around the Rocket defense and snapped home his ninth goal of the season for the winner. MacLean recorded another assist on the tally, helping improve the Islanders to 8-7 beyond regulation.
It was their league-leading 26th one-goal result this season and Bridgeport's third in as many games this weekend.
Bridgeport finished the afternoon 0-for-1 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.
Next Time Out: The Islanders face the Hartford Wolf Pack at the XL Center on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. The game can be seen live on AHLTV.com or heard for free via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network , beginning with the Connecticut Lottery Pregame Countdown at 6:45 p.m.
