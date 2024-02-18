Wolf Pack Blanked 3-0 by Bruins

February 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







PROVIDENCE, RI - The Hartford Wolf Pack wrapped up a three-in-three stretch on Sunday afternoon at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence against the rival Bruins. Despite a strong effort, the Wolf Pack were unable to solve Michael DiPietro in a 3-0 loss to their division rivals.

After a scoreless opening frame, it was the Bruins who opened the scoring 7:43 into the middle stanza. Just eight seconds into a Turner Elson tripping minor, Fabian Lysell ripped a shot from the right-wing circle. The puck clipped the stick of Patrick Brown to give the Bruins a lead they never lost. The goal was the Bruins' fifth powerplay goal in the season series and was assisted by Lysell and Ian Mitchell.

Brett Berard, last night's overtime hero, and Trevor Kuntar were both called for roughing minors after the whistle at 13:26 of the second period. After a four-on-four stretch, Kuntar would jump out of the box and onto the scoresheet. Kuntar took a pass from Alec Regula in the slot and rifled his sixth goal of the season by Louis Domingue at 15:34.

The Wolf Pack pressed early in the third period but couldn't solve DiPietro. DiPietro made two terrific saves with his left pad, while Matthew Robertson and Artem Anisimov struck the iron.

Seconds after Anisimov hit the goal post, Lysell snuck a shot through Domingue at 3:59 to put the Bruins ahead 3-0. The goal was Lysell's second point (1 g, 1 a) of the afternoon. Mitchell collected the primary assist on the goal, his second of the hockey game.

The Pack is back at the XL Center on Wednesday, February 21st, at 7:00 p.m. when the Bridgeport Islanders return to town for the latest installment of the 'Battle of Connecticut'.

Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.