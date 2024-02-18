Game Preview: Condors v Eagles, 5 p.m.

COLORADO (26-16-5, 57pts) @ BAKERSFIELD (23-16-4, 50pts), 5 p.m.

The Condors and Eagles meet in game six of an eight-game season series

PUCK DROP: 5 p.m. (doors open at 4 p.m.)

BROADCAST

AHLTV

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio (iHeartRadio)

GAME PREVIEW presented by Rodriguez & Associates

The Condors look to even the season series with Colorado in game two of a three-game homestand.

LOOKING BACK

Drake Caggiula scored twice, but the Condors suffered a 7-3 setback at the hand of San Jose last night.

A RARITY

The Condors still sit ninth in goals against per game, despite last night's performance. It was the most goals surrendered by Bakersfield since giving up nine on December 28, 2022 to Calgary.

DOUBLE DIGIT DRAKE

Caggiula became the fourth Condors player to hit the double digit goal plateau last night. It was his third multi-goal game of the season and his ninth multi-point night of the year.

PEDEY PILES UP THE POINTS

Lane Pederson had two assists last night and leads the Condors in scoring since the New Year. Over his last 18 games, he has 19 points (7g-12a) and last night he eclipsed 100 assists for his AHL career.

HOME COOKIN'

In the bigger picture at home, Bakersfield is 7-2-3 in its last 12 dating back to December 12.

AS TIGHT AS CAN BE

The Condors-Eagles season series has been one decided in tight, low scoring contests. In four of the five matchups the game has finished with a 2-1 score. Bakersfield has outscored Colorado 9-8 in the five games, but Colorado has won three of the matchups.

SOUP'S ON

Today's expected starter, Jack Campbell has a .940 save percentage against Colorado in three starts this season. On the other end, Trent Miner has started four of the five matchups for Colorado in the series.

GOOD AFTER TWO

Bakersfield is 22-4-2 when holding at least a share of the lead after 40 minutes of play.

ON A GOOD RUN

The Condors are 15-6-3 (.688) over their last 24 games. They look to avoid dropping three straight for the first time since Dec. 9 - Dec. 16.

CALLED UP

Carl Berglund was recalled by the Condors earlier in the week. He has an assist in four games with the Condors this season and had two shots last night. In 37 games with Fort Wayne (ECHL), he has amassed 30 points (9g-21a).

ON THE OTHER SIDE

Colorado ended Coachella Valley's unbeaten run last night, 5-2. Ivan Prosvetov got the win, stopping 38 of 40. Five different players scored and Peter Holland had three assists.

UP NEXT

The Condors are home Tuesday for the first matchup of the season with San Diego. It's a Taco and Margarita Tuesday with $2 Tacos and $7 Margaritas. Puck drops at 6:30 p.m.

