Wolves Topped by Monsters 6-3

ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves dropped a 6-3 decision to the Cleveland Monsters on Sunday afternoon at Allstate Arena.

Josh Melnick, Chris Terry and Cavan Fitzgerald scored goals and Rocco Grimaldi added two assists but the Wolves settled for a split of the weekend back-to-back games against the Monsters.

It didn't take long for the Wolves to find the scoreboard as Melnick notched his third goal of the season just 2 minutes, 23 seconds into the opening period. The forward gathered the puck at the top of the right circle and snapped a shot past Cleveland goaltender Jet Greaves to the stick side. Alex Green and Cole Schneider earned assists on Melnick's score.

The lead was short-lived as the Monsters struck :18 later on Jake Christensen's goal. The Monsters later took a 2-1 advantage following a score by Marcus Bjork.

The Wolves mounted a comeback in the second and Terry, who was skating in his 800th career American Hockey League game, tied it when the captain took a backhand dish from Grimaldi and fired a one-timer from between the rings that sailed by Greaves' glove. In addition to Grimaldi, Griffin Mendel assisted on Terry's 17th goal of the season.

Grimaldi worked more magic to help give the Wolves a 3-2 lead late in the second. The veteran forward skated the puck from deep in his own end to behind the Monsters goal before finding Fitzgerald in the slot with a pass. The defenseman buried a one-timer past Greaves to the stick side for his seventh goal of the season and fourth in the last four games. Grimaldi and Tory Dello were awarded assists.

Early in the third, the Monsters pulled even when Carson Meyer found the back of the net and later took a 4-3 lead on James Malatesta's goal. Hunter McKown and Roman Ahcan then added empty-net scores for the final margin.

Wolves goaltender Julian Junca made 30 saves in his AHL debut and suffered the loss. Greaves (30 saves) earned the win for the Monsters.

The Wolves fell to 17-24-3-2 on the season while Cleveland moved to 29-15-2-2.

Next up: The Wolves host the Milwaukee Admirals on Thursday (11 a.m.) at Allstate Arena.

