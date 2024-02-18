Blackhawks Assign Lukas Reichel to Rockford

Rockford IceHogs forward Lukas Reichel

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has assigned forward Lukas Reichel to the Rockford IceHogs.

Reichel, 21, has 10 points (3G, 7A) in 50 games with the Blackhawks this season. Last season with Rockford, Reichel ranked fourth on the team in scoring with 51 points (20G, 31A) in 55 AHL games. In 2021-22, he set an IceHogs AHL rookie scoring record with 57 points (21G, 36A) in 56 contests.

The IceHogs play the Iowa Wild next at Wells Fargo Arena on Monday, Feb. 19. Puck drop is scheduled for 5 p.m.

