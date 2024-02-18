Reign Taken Down by Roadrunners

Two late goals from Samuel Fagemo weren't enough to complete a third period comeback on Saturday night in Arizona, as the Ontario Reign (23-19-3-2) fell to the Tucson Roadrunners (29-15-2-1) by a final score of 3-2 at the Tucson Convention Center.

Ontario's league-leading road penalty kill conceded goals on two of Tucson's first three power play opportunities. Josh Doan's three-point night (1-2=3) helped lead the Roadrunners to a bounce back victory.

