Wranglers Win in Abbotsford

February 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release







Picked up the 'W'.

The Wranglers are back in the win column after defeating the Canucks 2-1 in Abbotsford on Saturday night.

William Stromgren opened the scoring for the Wranglers with his second goal of the season and Cole Schwindt scored the game-winner in his first game back from his recent NHL recall.

Dustin Wolf - also in his first game back from the NHL - was back between the pipes for the Wranglers and turned aside 29 of 30 shots in the contest.

The first period was scoreless; however, it had some moments of intrigue.

Schwindt dropped the mitts in response to a hard body check on Matt Coronato in the neutral zone, challenging Tristen Nielsen to a short but spirited scrap.

No score after 20 minutes.

The Wranglers took the lead on the powerplay in the second period.

At the 4:35 mark, Stromgren walked off the half-wall and whipped a wrist-shot past Arturs Silovs to open the scoring.

1-0.

Calgary added to their lead at the 11:30 mark of the third period, as Coronato rushed up the ice and dropped a pass to Jonathan Aspirot, who made an elusive deke and backhanded a pass to Schwindt, who roofed a one-timer upstairs on Silovs.

2-0 Calgary.

Abbotsford answered back at 15:49, when John Stevens worked the puck out from behind the net to Marc Gatcomb who shoveled it past Wolf.

2-1.

The Canucks had a multiple powerplay chances in the final minute, but could not solve Wolf, who shut the door to preserve the win for Calgary.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.