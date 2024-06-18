Cyclones to Host Jewish Heritage Celebration on Sunday, June 23rd

June 18, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







Join us on Sunday, June 23rd for our Jewish Heritage Celebration when the Cyclones take on the Jersey Shore BlueClaws. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a Color Your Own Cap, the first 500 kids 12 & under will receive FREE Mr. Softee, kids can run the bases post-game, and the first 500 kids will also receive a voucher for FREE Di Farina Pizza (at their Cropsey Avenue Location).

But that's not all. There will be a special pre-game Hora Dance on the field where fans will be invited to participate. A.J. Edelman, a member of the Israeli Olympic Team, will be on hand with his bobsled to pose for photos and he will be joined by Israeli Baseball Legend Shlomo Lipetz who will sign autographs on the concourse.

We will even have a special Carnegie Deli Pop-Up shop at the Grill Cart on the 1B Side of the ballpark serving Pastrami on Rye w/ mini knishes. Additional kosher food options will be available at the Kosher Stand located next to the elevators on the main concourse.

Tickets are just $21 (including fees).

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.