Taylor Perfect at the Plate, Hot Rods Triumph 5-2
June 18, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release
Bowling Green, Kentucky - Brayden Taylor was a perfect 4-for-4 with a solo homer in the Bowling Green Hot Rods (35-29) victory over the Hickory Crawdads (27-37) on Tuesday from L.P. Frans Stadium.
Bowling Green jumped ahead in the top of the first against Hickory starter D.J. McCarty. Taylor launched a first pitch leadoff home run, giving the Hot Rods a 1-0 lead.
The Hot Rods added three runs in the top half of the third, still facing McCarty. Gionti Turner singled to lead off the inning and came across to score on a Taylor double. Taylor was plated on a two-run blast by Cooper Kinney, moving the score, 4-0.
Hickory responded in the bottom of the fourth against Hot Rods starter Owen Wild. Sebastian Walcott singled and moved to third on a Luis Mieses double to right. Quincy Scott grounded out to the pitcher, which allowed Walcott to score and cut into the Bowling Green lead, 4-1.
The Crawdads plated another run in the bottom of the seventh against Hot Rods reliever Jonny Cuevas. Anthony Gutierrez walked and stole second to put a runner in scoring position. Ian Moller doubled to center, scoring Gutierrez from second to make it 4-2 Hot Rods.
Bowling Green added insurance in the top of the ninth against Hickory reliever DJ Peters. Turner slapped a solo home run to left, increasing the Hot Rods lead, 5-2.
Hot Rods reliever Jack Hartman tossed a scoreless ninth, sealing a 5-2 victory for Bowling Green.
Wild (2-0) earned the win, letting up a run on two hits, a walk, and four strikeouts over 6.0 innings. McCarty (0-3) took the loss, allowing four runs on six hits, a walk, and seven strikeouts over 7.0 frames. Hartman (1) secured the save, letting up a hit and striking out one.
Bowling Green and Hickory play game two of a six-game series on Wednesday with first pitch set for 11:00 AM CT. The Hot Rods are scheduled to start RHP Roel Garcia (4-3, 4.98), while the Crawdads are starting RHP Ryan Lobos (3-2, 3.33).
Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.
• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...
South Atlantic League Stories from June 18, 2024
- Zebo the Hero - Rome Emperors
- Cyclones Bested by BlueClaws in Series Opener, 7-2 - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Blue Rocks' Barrage Leads to 12-7 Series-Opening Win - Wilmington Blue Rocks
- Drive Walked-off in 1-0 Loss to Emperors - Greenville Drive
- Taylor Perfect at the Plate, Hot Rods Triumph 5-2 - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Claws Top Cyclones 7-2, Keep Pace in Northern Division - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Crawdads Fall to Bowling Green 5-2 - Hickory Crawdads
- Taylor Perfect at the Plate, Hot Rods Triumph 5-2 - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Guedez Solid But Breaks Go Dash's Way - Asheville Tourists
- Renegades Fall in Pitchers Duel - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Reilly's Career High 10 Strikeouts Avail Grasshoppers Shutout of Renegades, 2-0 - Greensboro Grasshoppers
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- $2 Ticket Tuesday on June 25th Thanks to RWJBarnabas Health - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- BlueClaws Three-Game Plan Includes Fourth Game, Angels in the Outfield Viewing - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Aldegheri Wins SAL Pitcher of the Week - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Renegades Game Notes - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Cyclones to Host Jewish Heritage Celebration on Sunday, June 23rd - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Willems' Walkoff Blast, Sunday's 15-Run Outburst Highlight IronBirds' Series Win over Crawdads - Aberdeen IronBirds
- IronBirds Fly Back to Wilmington - Wilmington Blue Rocks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bowling Green Hot Rods Stories
- Taylor Perfect at the Plate, Hot Rods Triumph 5-2
- Taylor Perfect at the Plate, Hot Rods Triumph 5-2
- Hot Rods Game Notes
- Hot Rods Drop Series Finale 6-0
- Hot Rods Drop Series Finale 6-0