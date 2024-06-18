Taylor Perfect at the Plate, Hot Rods Triumph 5-2

June 18, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green, Kentucky - Brayden Taylor was a perfect 4-for-4 with a solo homer in the Bowling Green Hot Rods (35-29) victory over the Hickory Crawdads (27-37) on Tuesday from L.P. Frans Stadium.

Bowling Green jumped ahead in the top of the first against Hickory starter D.J. McCarty. Taylor launched a first pitch leadoff home run, giving the Hot Rods a 1-0 lead.

The Hot Rods added three runs in the top half of the third, still facing McCarty. Gionti Turner singled to lead off the inning and came across to score on a Taylor double. Taylor was plated on a two-run blast by Cooper Kinney, moving the score, 4-0.

Hickory responded in the bottom of the fourth against Hot Rods starter Owen Wild. Sebastian Walcott singled and moved to third on a Luis Mieses double to right. Quincy Scott grounded out to the pitcher, which allowed Walcott to score and cut into the Bowling Green lead, 4-1.

The Crawdads plated another run in the bottom of the seventh against Hot Rods reliever Jonny Cuevas. Anthony Gutierrez walked and stole second to put a runner in scoring position. Ian Moller doubled to center, scoring Gutierrez from second to make it 4-2 Hot Rods.

Bowling Green added insurance in the top of the ninth against Hickory reliever DJ Peters. Turner slapped a solo home run to left, increasing the Hot Rods lead, 5-2.

Hot Rods reliever Jack Hartman tossed a scoreless ninth, sealing a 5-2 victory for Bowling Green.

Wild (2-0) earned the win, letting up a run on two hits, a walk, and four strikeouts over 6.0 innings. McCarty (0-3) took the loss, allowing four runs on six hits, a walk, and seven strikeouts over 7.0 frames. Hartman (1) secured the save, letting up a hit and striking out one.

Bowling Green and Hickory play game two of a six-game series on Wednesday with first pitch set for 11:00 AM CT. The Hot Rods are scheduled to start RHP Roel Garcia (4-3, 4.98), while the Crawdads are starting RHP Ryan Lobos (3-2, 3.33).

