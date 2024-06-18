Cyclones Bested by BlueClaws in Series Opener, 7-2

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Despite limiting Jersey Shore to only five hits, the Brooklyn Cyclones dropped the opener of their six game set with the BlueClaws, 7-2. With Jersey Shore's win, the BlueClaws kept pace with first-place Greensboro, remaining 0.5 games out of first place with two games remaining in the first half.

LF Jefrey De Los Santos notched his ninth multi-hit game of the season, while SS William Lugo and CF Nick Morabito both hammered doubles. On the whole, Brooklyn actually picked up more hits (6) than Jersey Shore did on the night (5).

The 'Clones were plagued by a season-high-tying four errors committed in the field. It's the third time this season Brooklyn has had four fielding mishaps in a game. Two of them came in a crucial top half of the 7th inning, where Jersey Shore plated two runs.

Jersey Shore started the scoring in the top of the second off of LHP Felipe De La Cruz. LF Emaarion Boyd brought home the game's first run, with an RBI double on a sharp liner to left. The BlueClaws doubled their total courtesy of an RBI groundout from RF Troy Schreffler. Those would be the only two runs permitted by De La Cruz, who went on to toss 4.1 innings, while surrendering only three hits and a singular walk en route to a no-decision.

Brooklyn cut the deficit in half in the bottom half of the inning, when 3B Mateo Gil planted an RBI single to center field. The infielder has now notched a hit in five straight contests where he's logged at least one at bat.

In the fifth, the 'Clones would pull even on 1B Nick Lorusso's team leading 35th RBI of the season - a grounder through the middle to plate C Chris Suero. A wild pitch put Lorusso on second, but Brooklyn failed to bring him home to take the lead.

The top of the seventh unraveled rather quickly for Brooklyn, as Jersey Shore scored two without the benefit of a base hit. The BlueClaws utilized three walks, two wild pitches, and two errors to seize a 4-2 lead. With men on the corners and nobody out, RHP Jake Stevenson committed a throwing error on a pickoff attempt at first base, allowing 3B Erick Brito to tap home and score. A few batters later, with men again on the corners, but this time one out, Stevenson issued a wild pitch, enabling Boyd to score.

Jersey Shore was not done from there, saving their biggest inning of the night for last. In the top of the ninth, a hit-by-pitch and walk put two runners on with one out. Then, a fielder's choice and error by Gil allowed Schreffler to reach safely to load the bases. C Jordan Dissin would later single to left, bringing in a run for the BlueClaws. Then, CF Justin Crawford doubled down the left field line to plate a pair and push the Jersey Shore lead to 7-2. Cyclones manager Gilbert Gomez was ejected after arguing that Crawford's ground ball was foul after it had been ruled fair, giving Jersey Shore some insurance.

Brooklyn was unable to muster a response in the home half.

The Cyclones and BlueClaws return to action on Wednesday night at Maimonides Park. RHP Jonathon Pintaro (0-1, 4.00 ERA) is expected to toe the slab for Brooklyn. Jersey Shore projects to counter with RHP Jean Cabrera (3-3, 3.54 ERA). First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m.

