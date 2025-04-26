Saturday's Contest in Lakewood Postponed, Doubleheader to be Played in May
April 26, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Brooklyn Cyclones News Release
LAKEWOOD, N.J. - Saturday's contest between the Brooklyn Cyclones and Jersey Shore BlueClaws has been postponed due to inclement weather. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader when the Cyclones return to New Jersey in May. Brooklyn return to JErsey Shore for a series spanning from May 20-25.
This marks the second weather-induced postponed of the year for the 'Clones. Brooklyn was also rained out at home back on April 11 against Hudson Valley, and proceeded to split a seven-inning doubleheader the following day.
Sunday's contest is still on as scheduled - a regular, nine-inning contest beginning at 1:05. Saturday's probables are expected to carry over into Sunday's game. The 'Clones are projected to send LHP Jonathan Santucci to the bump (0-2, 5.91 ERA). Jersey Shore is slated to counter with RHP Estibenzon Jimenez (1-1, 8.31 ERA).
