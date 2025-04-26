Apker Makes High-A Debut in Tourists Loss

April 26, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE, NC - It was a tough day at the office for the Asheville Tourists as they fell in a 15-0 setback by the Hudson Valley Renegades at McCormick Field on Saturday night.

The Tourists (8-11) have now dropped three games in a row, and the Renegades (14-6) have taken a three-games-to-two lead in the series.

Opening the scoring in the first inning, the Renegades brought home an unearned run on an error to the game's first batter.

Starter Derek True (L, 1-2) looked sharp through the first three innings, allowing just the unearned run, but collapsed in the fourth.

He surrendered seven hits, leading to a six-run outburst to blow the doors open. The righty also pitched in the fifth inning, gave up a homer and recorded two outs before his day was finished.

Out of the bullpen, newly acquired Garrett Apker made his High-A debut. He struggled out of the gate, allowing two walks, a hit and a grand slam before recording an out. His second inning was much better as he tossed a scoreless frame in the sixth.

Matthew Linskey also had a good day. His only mistake was allowing a two-run homer in the seventh, but the big righty struck out three in two innings of action.

The Tourists had some fun and saved an arm by sending out the starting second baseman, Drew Vogel, to pitch the ninth. His 80-mile-an-hour heat was good enough to strike out one, as he allowed one to score on two hits.

Asheville's offense was quiet tonight, held to five knocks and led by Cam Fisher, who smoked a double off the right center field wall in the ninth inning. The Tourists have not scored since the ninth frame of Thursday night's contest, as they were shut out for the second game in a row.

They look to bring the lumber tomorrow for the series finale. Sunday's first pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. ET.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.