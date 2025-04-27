Nunez Homers in 700th MiLB At-Bat

April 27, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

ASHEVILLE. NC - Despite taking an early lead, the Asheville Tourists could not overcome the strength of the Hudson Valley Renegades' offense, falling 8-4 on Sunday afternoon at McCormick Field.

The game's first run came in the opening inning from the Tourists' (8-12) Alejandro Nunez, after hitting an RBI single into left field. He stepped to the plate again in the third inning and blasted a 395-foot homer over the right field wall during his 700th Minor League at-bat.

Similar to yesterday, the Rengades (15-6) struck gold in the fourth inning by plating five runs to jump ahead. They only tallied four hits in the frame, but a walk and a hit-by-pitch aided them, along with timely knocks.

Hudson Valley added another pair in the seventh inning to make it a 7-2 game.

After the stretch, Asheville responded with one run. Loading the bases, Joseph Sullivan was plunked to score Drew Vogel, who led off with a single. With one out and the tying run at the plate, an inning-ending double play kept the score at 7-3.

Asheville had another chance to tie the game in the eighth inning. A run had already scored thanks to Garret Guillemette doubling to the gap and touching home later on a wild pitch. With runners on first and second after two walks, a groundout ended both the threat and the day's scoring for the Tourists. Hudson Valley scored a final time in the ninth.

Right-hander Yeriel Santos (0-2) was in control through the first three innings. He set the Renegades down in order during the second, but unraveled in the fourth. Out of the pen, Railin Perez was the only arm to not allow a run, although he gave up two inherited runs. He tossed in two and one-third scoreless innings, striking out two.

The trio of Sullivan, Nunez and Vogel all combined for six of the seven team hits, each registering two apiece. Nunez led the RBI department with a pair.

Off tomorrow, the Tourists will head south to Greenville to open a seven-game series against the Drive on Tuesday. The first pitch is set for 6:45 p.m. ET.

