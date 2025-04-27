BlueClaws Hit Four Home Runs in 12-7 Sunday Win

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws hit four home runs, including a leadoff homer in the first by Devin Saltiban, as Jersey Shore rolled to a 12-7 win over Brooklyn on Sunday at ShoreTown Ballpark.

With the win, Jersey Shore snapped a three game losing streak and took two of five in the series from Brooklyn (Saturday's rainout will be made up in May).

The BlueClaws jumped out to a three run lead in the first inning on a leadoff home run by Devin Saltiban, his first with Jersey Shore, and a two run double by Eduardo Lopez.

They added five more in the second. Raylin Heredia led off the inning with a home run. Carson DeMartini added an RBI single. Lopez then followed with a three run blast of his own, giving him five RBIs in the first two innings of the game. It was his second home run of the season, both three run shots at ShoreTown Ballpark.

Jersey Shore led 8-0 when Jefrey De Los Santos homered in the third, but they added another, on an error, in the third and led 9-1.

After adding two more in the fifth, Bryson Ware homered leading off in the sixth to push the lead to 12-3. It was Ware's second home run with the BlueClaws and first of the season.

Jersey Shore starter Micah Ottenbreit gave up one run over three innings before coming out. Estibenzon Jimenez (2-1) earned the win, allowing two runs in four innings.

Brooklyn scored four times in the eighth to cut the lead to 12-7, but Jaydenn Estanista got the BlueClaws out of trouble and Tommy McCollum threw a scoreless ninth inning.

Carson DeMartini had two hits to extend his hitting streak to eight games.

The BlueClaws head to Hudson Valley for six games beginning Tuesday night.

