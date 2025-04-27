Renegades Win Series with Sunday Victory

April 27, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville, N.C. - The Hudson Valley Renegades used a five-run top of the fourth to defeat the Asheville Tourists 8-4 on Sunday night at McCormick Field.

Asheville stuck first against Kyle Carr in the bottom of the first, when Joseph Sullivan doubled and scored on an Alejandro Nunez RBI single. They plated another in the bottom of the third on a Nunez solo home run off Carr to take a 2-0 lead.

Other than those blips, Carr turned in a strong start, allowing two runs on four hits across 4.2 innings while walking one and striking out five.

The Renegades took the lead in the top of the fourth when they sent 11 batters to the plate and scored five runs against Yeriel Santos (0-2). Duncan Pastore started the scoring with a two-run single to right-center, and Brendan Jones followed with an RBI single. Jackson Castillo beat out an infield single with the bases loaded to drive another run in, and Jace Avina drew a bases loaded walk to force in the fifth run.

Chris Kean (2-0) fired 1.1 scoreless innings after Carr departed, and the Renegades added two more runs in the seventh on an RBI single from Anthony Hall and an RBI double from Pastore. It was a big day at the plate for Pastore, who finished 3-for-5 with a run scored, two doubles and three RBIs.

The Tourists struck for a run against Matt Keating in the seventh, and another off Hueston Morrill in the eighth to cut the lead to 7-4, bringing the tying run to the plate in both innings.

A sacrifice fly from Jones in the top of the ninth added an insurance run, and Hayden Merda picked up his first save of the season by working around a ninth inning single to record the final four outs of the game.

With the win, the Renegades won four of six games with the Tourists, taking a six-game road series for the first time since August 15-20, 2023 at Brooklyn.

