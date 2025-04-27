Johnson and Myers Lift Hot Rods to 3-1 Victory

Bowling Green, Kentucky - Marcus Johnson spun 5.0 scoreless innings while allowing just one hit leading the Bowling Green Hot Rods (10-11) to take the series finale, 3-1, over the Greensboro Grasshoppers (15-6) on Sunday at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

The Hot Rods kicked off the scoring in the fourth against Greensboro reliever Connor Oliver. Adrian Santana reached on an error and moved to second and third on walks from Émilien Pitre and Mac Horvath. Santana and Pitre scored on Noah Myers' two-run single, putting the Hot Rods ahead, 2-0. Jhon Diaz drove Horvath in on a groundout to second, making it a 3-0 Hot Rods lead.

The Grasshoppers pushed across a run in the ninth on a P.J. Hilson RBI hit-by-pitch but Gerlin Rosario shut the door on Greensboro's night-inning rally, locking up a 3-1 win for Bowling Green.

Johnson (1-2) was excellent, hurling 5.0 shutout innings to earn the win while allowing just one hit. Oliver (1-1) took the loss, tossing 1.1 innings, surrendering three runs (one earned) on one hit while striking out four. Rosario (1) earned his first save of the year, tossing 1.0 frame while giving up one unearned run and tallied two strikeouts.

The Hot Rods travel to Maryland to take on the Aberdeen IronBirds at 10:05 a.m. CT.

