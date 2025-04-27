Emperors Drop Game Six in Winston-Salem, Await Pivotal Series with Hub City

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Dash's three-run bottom of the seventh inning broke a 1-1 tie and propelled the White Sox affiliate to a game six win at home. Rome, now 12-9, will host Hub City, also 12-9, next week in a series that will determine the division's front runner heading into the summer.

Rome struck first, something this team has done a league-high 13 times already this spring, after Dylan Shockley's leadoff single in the third. A throwing error from Winston-Salem's shortstop, Jeral Perez, then allowed the batter behind Shockley, Joe Olsavsky, to reach first base. After Lizandro Espinoza struck out swinging, Patrick Clohisy sent a groundball to second base and avoided a double play, allowing Shockley to score on the fielder choice. Clohisy then stole second and third, moving him into a tie with Greensboro's Duce Gourson for the most steals on the year with 12.

Crafty left-hander Riley Frey made his second start of the season in a Rome uniform after being recalled from Augusta earlier this week and was near unhittable over five innings Sunday. Frey let-up just one hit, walked one, and punched out eight. That's now three consecutive starts that Frey has worked at least five innings, and the second in a row allowing a singular hit and no earned runs.

Ryan Bourassa, Rob Griswold, and William Silva worked an inning apiece in relief of Frey. The three-run bottom of the seventh was on Griswold's tab, as four of Winston-Salem's six total hits came in the inning including two doubles and a homerun from top prospect Samuel Zavala. Bourassa, on the other hand, has now strung together six straight appearances without an earned run.

Rome heads home for back-to-back series against the Hub City Spartanburgers (4/29 - 5/4) and the Greenville Drive (5/6 - 5/11).

