BlueClaws Batter Cyclones in Series Finale, 12-7

April 27, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

LAKEWOOD, N.J. - RF Jefrey De Los Santos hammered his first home run of the season, but the BlueClaws tallied three runs in the first and added five more in the second, as Jersey Shore bested the Brooklyn Cyclones, 12-7, on Sunday afternoon at ShoreTown Ballpark.

After the Cyclones (13-7) went in order in the top of the first, the BlueClaws (7-13) wasted no time seizing the advantage. DH Devin Saltiban blasted the fourth pitch of the frame beyond the fence in right-center field for a solo home run - his first of the year - giving Jersey Shore a 1-0 lead. After SS Bryan Rincon walked, 3B Carson DeMartini was hit by a pitch, and following a sacrifice bunt, RF Eduardo López ripped a two-run double to extend the lead to three.

In the second, the 'Claws continued to pile on. CF Raylin Heredia followed Saltiban's lead by starting the second frame with a solo shot to left field, his first of the season, to provide Jersey Shore a 4-0 lead. C Luis Caicuto kept the attack going with a walk and advanced to third on Rincon's double. After DeMartini's run-scoring single and a strikeout, López smashed a three-run home run to right. The left-handed swinger's second long ball of the season capped the five-run frame with the BlueClaws in front, 8-0.

De Los Santos would break up Jersey Shore's shutout bid in the third. The 21-year-old muscled a solo home run to right-center field - his first blast of the season - to pull Brooklyn within 8-1.

The BlueClaws continued to add runs in the later frames, scoring on a throwing error off the bat of Rincon in the fourth inning, two more in the fifth on a balk and a ball that got lodged in the catcher's equipment, and a solo home run by 1B Bryson Ware in the sixth.

Brooklyn would not quit, however. In the sixth, the Cyclones manufactured a pair of runs on a SS Boston Baro ground out and a balk following a single by LF Carson Benge and a double by DH Jacob Reimer. In the eighth, Baro and 1B Estarling Mercado brought home a run each with looping singles into right, while another balk and a passed ball pulled them within 12-7.

LHP Jonathan Santucci (0-3) was saddled with his third defeat of the season for the Cyclones. The 22-year-old permitted five runs on three hits in 1.1 innings, walking two without recording a strikeout.

RHP Estibenzon Jiménez (2-1) collected his second victory of the season out of the bullpen for the BlueClaws. The Yumaré, Venezuela native yielded two runs on three hits in 4.0 innings, issuing one walk and punching out three. RHP Micah Ottenbreit took a no-decision in his first start since being reinstated off the injured list, permitting one run on one hit in 3.0 frames, adding one walk and four strikeouts.

Following Monday's league-wide off day, the Cyclones will return home on Tuesday to open up a six-game set against the Wilmington Blue Rocks, the High-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, from Maimonides Park. Neither team has announced a probable starter for the series opener. The first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.

