Baez Belts Two-Run Blast; Benge Boasts 5th Straight Multi-Hit Game in Loss to Wilmington

May 1, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Despite a two-run blast from 3B Jesus Baez, and a fifth straight multi-hit game from CF Carson Benge, the Brooklyn Cyclones fell to the Wilmington Blue Rocks, 8-7, on Thursday night in front of a TV audience on SNY. Wilmington's victory was their first road win of the season.

Brooklyn's spotty defense proved to be costly, as three errors aided the Wilmington bats, in addition to the go-ahead Blue Rocks run scoring on a wild pitch in the 9th.

Still, Benge, Baez and 1B Ronald Hernandez all contributed multi-hit efforts. Hernandez is now on a 5 game hitting streak, during which, he is 11-for-18.

Brooklyn scored in the first inning for the second time in the last three contests, when Benge began his strong night with an RBI single to put the 'Clones in front 1-0. Then, Baez followed suit with an RBI single of his own to double the Brooklyn lead and tag RHP Travis Sthele for a couple of earned runs.

The Blue Rocks pulled ahead of Brooklyn in the third off of RHP Brendan Girton. First, C Caleb Farmer laced an RBI triple to center. From there, DH Caleb Lomavita hit a ground ball to shortstop that Brooklyn booted. With two throwing errors on the play, one by Baez and the other by Hernandez, Wilmington pulled in front by a run, 3-2.

Wilmington padded its lead one inning later, thanks to a wild pitch issued by Girton with a runner on third to make it 4-2.

In the sixth, 2B Gavin Dugas singled in a run to extend the Wilmington lead to three runs.

Baez's homer in the sixth cut the deficit to one, although Wilmington responded with a solo shot from 3B Murphy Stehly in the 7th to re-establish a two run lead. SS Seaver King would then triple home a run to make it 7-4.

The Cyclones clawed their way back to tie the game. In the 7th, DH Marco Vargas singled home a run. In the 8th, a Hernandez RBI single cut it to one before 2B Jefrey De Los Santos tied the game on a sacrifice fly.

Wilmington withstood the pressure though, and scored the go-ahead and game winning run in the 9th on a wild pitch from RHP Alfred Vega. The Brooklyn bats would go down 1-2-3 in the 9th.

Brooklyn and Wilmington return to action on Friday night at 6:40 p.m. RHP R.J. Gordon (2-0, 2.70 ERA) toes the slab for Brooklyn. Wilmington has yet to announce a probable starter.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.