Doubleheader Results in Split for Tourists

May 1, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

GREENVILLE, SC - Making up the postponed game from April 11, the Asheville Tourists and Greenville Drive faced off in a twin bill on Thursday night at Fluor Field.

The Tourists (10-14) dropped the opener 5-3, but dominant and clutch pitching against the Drive (11-13) in the second game dictated the 4-3 Asheville win.

Game 1 - Greenville 5, Asheville 3

Each time the Tourists scored, the Drive punched right back.

Both clubs tallied one run each in the first and third innings, and Greenville also scored one in the second.

Asheville was ignited by Joseph Sullivan, who homered to right center for a leadoff blast. They were then powered by Cristian Gonzalez, who hit an RBI sacrifice fly during his second plate appearance to tie the game at two in the third. He followed up with an RBI single to even the score again in the fifth inning.

Greenville answered once more with two runs in the bottom of the fifth to take the game's final lead. Starter Juan Bello (L, 0-2) was knocked out of the contest after giving up the deciding home run. Out of the bullpen, Garrett Apker allowed one across in one and two-thirds innings of work, off of two hits and four walks.

Cam Fisher and Chase Jaworsky each nabbed two hits, while Gonzalez led the RBI department with a pair.

Game 2 - Asheville 4, Greenville 3

Bouncing back in the nightcap, Asheville again jumped ahead first in the opening inning. With runners at the corners and one out, Gonzalez was at the plate and hit a sacrifice fly to bring home a run, making it 1-0.

Trouble came in the top of the fifth inning. Tourists starter Anderson Brito had a strong four frames on the bump, but was taken out after allowing the leadoff man aboard. Then, Colby Langford (W, 2-1) came out of the bullpen and walked two to load the bases with one out.

The southpaw struck out the next man on a 3-2 count. He walked his inherited runner in to tie the game at one, but limited the damage and retired another to end the frame.

Getting help from Garret Guillemette, the Asheville catcher launched his fourth homer of the year over the left field wall to regain the lead.

Asheville added two more in the frame, which ended up being crucial insurance runs. A wild pitch brought home the first runner, then Gonzalez doubled to left field and scored the Tourists' final run.

The plot was at its thickest during the top of the seventh. Greenville scored two in the inning and loaded the bases with two outs. With the tying run on third and in a dicey situation, Railin Perez (Sv, 1) recorded a massive strikeout to end the game and pick up his first save of the year.

Jaworsky led the offense by notching two hits and scoring twice. Gonzalez brought home two runs in the affair.

Evening the series at two games apiece, Asheville will take on the Drive tomorrow, looking to put the pressure on. The first pitch is set for 6:45 p.m. ET.

