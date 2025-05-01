Hot Rods Game Notes

May 1, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Winning on Wednesday.... In a much different game than the series opener, Bowling Green captured a win on Wednesday, 2-1. The Hot Rods scored their first run of the game in the top of the second on a Jhon Diaz RBI triple. The IronBirds responded with a run in the bottom of the second, and the game stayed tied until the ninth. Ryan Spikes led off the final frame with a solo homer, and Hayden Snelsire finished 2.0 perfect innings of relief, giving the Bowling Green a 2-0 lead in the series.

Going for Four.... With the 2-1 win on Wednesday, the Hot Rods looks to lengthen their longest winning streak of the season. This is their second stretch this year of three consecutive wins, with the first coming between April 5 and April 8 against the Greenville Drive and the Rome Emperors. The last time Bowling Green won three or more games in a row was between August 27 and August 31 of 2024 when they took the first five games of the series against the Greenville Drive at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Sweet Sixteen.... The 16 runs Bowling Green plated were the most scored since 17 runs came in against the Asheville Tourists on June 28, 2024. The offensive performance Tuesday ties the current squad for 13th all-time in single-game runs scored. The record is held by the 2012 squad, putting up 22 runs against the Lake County Captains on April 15, 2012.

Return of the Mac.... Mac Horvath had his breakout game of the year in the series opener in Aberdeen. He ended the day 3-for-5 with a three-run homer and a grand slam. In total, Horvath knocked in seven RBIs, which ties him for second all-time in Hot Rods single-game history. Shane Sasaki and Dominic Keegan both knocked in seven runs during the 2023 season, while Jordan Qsar holds the record, driving in eight RBIs against the Greensboro Grasshoppers in 2021.

