Nichols Shines over 6.0 Frames, Diaz Homers in Hot Rods 4-1 Win

May 2, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Aberdeen, Maryland - TJ Nichols tossed 6.0 solid innings while Jhon Diaz launched his second homer of the season, leading the Bowling Green Hot Rods (13-12) to a 4-1 win over the Aberdeen IronBirds (10-15) on Friday at Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen, Maryland.

For the first time in the series, Aberdeen scored the first run of the game. In the bottom of the second inning against Bowling Green starter TJ Nichols, Aaron Estrada singled and Jake Cunningham was hit by a pitch. Ryan Stafford hit into a fielder's choice and a throwing error by Hunter Haas put runners on the corners. Cunningham scored on a wild pitch, giving Aberdeen a 1-0 lead.

The Hot Rods tied the game in the top of the fifth inning against IronBirds starter Nestor German. With two outs in the inning, Jhon Diaz launched a solo homer to left, tying the game at 1-1.

Bowling Green took the lead in the top of the sixth with German still on the mound. Adrian Santana led off with a double, and one out later, Émilien Pitre doubled him home to give the Hot Rods a 2-1 lead.

Two more runs came around to score for the Hot Rods in the top of the eighth against IronBirds reliever Hayden Nierman. Raudelis Martinez and Santana led off the inning with walks. Aidan Smith stepped in, knocked a single into center, scoring both runners to make it a 4-1 Hot Rods advantage. Garrett Gainey and Derrick Edington shut down the IronBirds the rest of the way, resulting in a 4-1 Bowling Green victory.

Nichols (1-1) picked up his first win of the season, tossing 6.0 innings while allowing one unearned run on one hit with one walk and six strikeouts. German (0-1) was given the loss, surrendering two runs on five hits while striking out seven across 5.1 innings. Edington (2) earned his second save of the year, pitching 1.0 scoreless inning with one strikeout.

The Hot Rods and IronBirds play the penultimate game of the series on Saturday with a 6:05 PM CT first pitch at Ripken Stadium. Bowling Green will send out RHP Marcus Johnson (1-2, 5.76) against Aberdeen RHP Trey Gibson (0-2, 8.04).

