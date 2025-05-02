Tourists Outslug Drive in Wild 15-13 Extra-Inning Game
May 2, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Greenville Drive News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - Kenni Gomez's three-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning lifted the Asheville Tourists to a 15-13 win over the Greenville Drive in a wild, back-and-forth game Friday night at Fluor Field.
Gomez, who entered the night hitting just .130, came through in the clutch, sending a pitch from reliever Luis Feliz over the right-field wall to break a 10-10 tie. Asheville (11-14) piled up 13 hits and took advantage of seven walks and four balks by Greenville pitching in a four-hour slugfest.
The Tourists blew leads of 5-1 and 9-6 but managed to force extras after the Drive (11-14) tied the game 10-10 in the eighth on Franklin Arias' three-run homer. Arias had a breakout night, going 3-for-5 with four RBIs, including a ground-rule double through the manual scoreboard in the Green Monster in a five-run fourth that gave Greenville a brief 6-5 lead.
Miguel Bleis also starred for the Drive, collecting three hits and five RBIs, including a two-run single during that big fourth and a two-out, two-run hit in the eighth.
Alejandro Nunez went 3-for-3 with a walk, homer, double, and three RBIs for Asheville, while Will Bush added a three-run blast in the fourth off Drive reliever Danny Kirwin.
Asheville reliever Jose Rodriguez (1-0) earned the win despite allowing three runs in the 10th.
In an effort to not burn the rest of the bullpen for the weekend, the Drive turned to Albert Feliz (0-2) in the 10th and he was tagged with the loss after walking three and surrendering the game-winning blast.
Each team scored at least one run in six different innings, combining for 29 hits and 24 runners left on base. The Drive, who matched Asheville's 14-hit night, left the tying run at the plate in the 10th when Arias flied out to end the game.
The two teams continue their series Saturday night at Fluor Field with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m.
