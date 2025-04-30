Tourists Outlast Drive in Game Two Despite Clarke's Electric Debut

April 30, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Drive's late rally came up just short in a 6-5 loss to the Asheville Tourists on Tuesday night at Fluor Field, despite an impressive High-A debut from right-hander Brandon Clarke.

Called up earlier this week from Single-A Salem, Clarke struck out seven and allowed just one unearned run over 4 2/3 innings, flashing electric stuff while keeping Asheville hitters off balance. He exited with the game tied 1-1, but reliever Adam Smith (0-1) surrendered five runs over the next two innings to take the loss.

The Drive (10-12) trailed 6-1 entering the bottom of the seventh before mounting a four-run surge. Nelly Taylor sparked the rally with a solo home run, his second of the season. Zach Ehrhard and Marvin Alcantara followed with hits, and a wild pitch and groundout brought Greenville within a run.

Ehrhard nearly tied the game in the eighth, but Joseph Sullivan threw out Taylor at home from left field to preserve the Tourists' one-run lead.

Sullivan's arm proved just as impactful as his bat. The Asheville leadoff hitter doubled and drove in a run as part of a two-run seventh that gave the Tourists (9-13) enough cushion to withstand Greenville's push. Kenni Gomez added an RBI double, and Cristian Gonzalez chipped in a key RBI single during Asheville's three-run sixth.

Tourists starter Alain Pena (1-3) picked up his first win of the year, giving up one run on two hits with seven strikeouts over six innings. Amilcar Chirinos recorded the final two outs in the ninth to earn his first save.

Nazzan Zanetello homered in the fourth for Greenville and finished 2-for-4, while Alcantara added two hits and an RBI. Ehrhard went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored.

Greenville looks to avoid falling behind in the series in a seven-inning double header Wednesday at Fluor Field. The Drive and Tourists will make up a lost game from their series in Asheville earlier this month beginning at 4:30 p.m. followed by a second seven inning game at 6:45 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.