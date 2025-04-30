Winston-Salem Opens I-40 Series with Statement Shutout

Greensboro, NC - For the first time in the 2025 season, Winston-Salem (8-14) shut out their opponent. The Greensboro Grasshoppers (15-7) were blanked, and the Dash walked out of the inaugural game of the series as 5-0 winners.

Lucas Gordon of Winston-Salem, and Garrett McMillan for Greensboro opened up the contest on the hill for Tuesday's interstate affair, and for the majority of the afternoon, neither pitcher faltered. Gordon tossed five innings of one-hit baseball and struck out six Grasshoppers in the process. On the flip side McMillan also went five, and while he allowed four hits, he also fanned eight.

Through the first five innings, the left-hander for Winston-Salem and the right-hander for Greensboro were in the midst of a pitchers duel. Both teams watched their starters shine through the first 15 outs of their respective nights.

But then it was the bullpens turn.

The Dash would see the newest arm first - Ryan Harbin entered for Greensboro in the top of the sixth.

After a pair of walks, Alec Makarewicz broke the scoreless tie with his fourth double on the season to score Braden Montgomery, the newest Dash addition, and Jackson Appel to give Winston-Salem the first runs of the contest.

But they weren't done.

Wes Kath launched a two run shot to left field, his first home run of the season, and broke the game open for Winston-Salem, who led 4-0.

Then the Dash turned to their pen and righty Phil Fox.

Fox had big shoes to fill, from Gordon's superb start to the new-found run support, the right-hander had his work cut out for him - and he delivered. Fox tossed two perfect innings - six batters up, six batters down. In just 28 pitches, he allowed no hits and struck out four to preserve the Dash lead.

To close, Mark McLaughlin tossed a pair of scoreless innings, and Winston-Salem added one more in the ninth to solidify their first shutout performance of the season. Gordon (1-1) earned the win while Harbin (1-1) took the loss.

It was a picture perfect way to open up the series against the I-40 rivals for Winston-Salem, who picked up their second win over the Grasshoppers on the year. The Dash will be back in action on Wednesday, April 30, at 11 a.m. in Greensboro for game two of the six game set.

