Spartanburgers Return the Favor, Blank Rome to Close out April

April 30, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Rome Emperors pitcher Garrett Baumann

ROME, Ga - One run sufficed for Hub City Wednesday afternoon, as five Spartanburger arms surrendered a combined two hits in the shutout effort.

Starter Aidan Curry, and relievers Joey Danielson, Dylan MacLean, Larson Kindreich, and Wilian Bormie struck out a total of twelve Emperors and walked four over their combined nine innings. Both hits that were given up came off the bat of Will Verdung, a double in his first at-bat and a swinging bunt single in the ninth.

Rome missed a prime opportunity to score following Verdung's double in the second inning which placed runners on second and third with nobody out. Curry then struck out the next two Emperors, Bryson Horne and Ambioris Tavarez, before inducing a fly ball to center from Harry Owen, terminating the scoring opportunity.

Defensively, Rome was stout once again. For the second straight game, a pitcher's best friend played a big part in keeping Hub City off the scoreboard for eight plus innings. Dylan Dreiling's groundball to Will Verdung with one on and one out in the top of the eighth inning effectively ended the frame for LJ McDonough. Unfortunately for Austin Smith, the groundball he rolled off the bat of Arturo Disla in the ninth left a man at third base for Casey Cook, whose line drive brought in the tiebreaking run.

Garrett Baumann, game two's starter, has now stacked ten consecutive scoreless innings over his last two outings. Wednesday's start against Hub City saw Baumann work four innings and strike out a season-high seven Spartanburgers.

The series and possession of first place hangs in the balance going into Thursday's game three, set for 7:00PM ET.

