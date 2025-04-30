Jersey Shore Ends Renegades' Streak

April 30, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades had their nine-game home winning streak snapped in a 4-2 loss to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws on Wednesday at Heritage Financial Park.

Jersey Shore scored all of their runs in a four-run second inning against Ben Hess. A Luke Davis walk, Kehden Hettiger single, and Bryson Ware walk loaded the bases. Davis scored on a Pierce Bennett fielder's choice, when catcher Tomas Frick was unable to tag Davis between third and home. Two batters later, Carson DeMartini cleared the bases with a three-run double, making it 4-0 BlueClaws.

After the second, Hess settled in nicely, retiring the last 10 batters he faced in his five innings of work. Hess struck out eight, his third start already this season of eight or more strikeouts. He has 30 punchouts in 18.1 frames in 2025.

The Renegades got on the board in the sixth, cutting the Jersey Shore advantage in half. George Lombard Jr. singled with one out and stole second. Jace Avina then doubled home Lombard, extending his on-base streak to 17 games. Parks Harber reached on an infield single, and after the ball went off the glove of second baseman Devin Saltiban down the right-field line, Avina scored on the error to make it 4-2.

In the eighth Hudson Valley put runners at first and third with only one out, but reliever Tommy McCollum entered and struck out consecutive batters to end the inning.

Jaydenn Estanista pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for the save, completing a 4-2 win for the BlueClaws.

The Renegades return to action on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05, with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 5:45 on the Renegades baseball network. The game will also be broadcast on YES Network and the Gotham Sports App. Josh Grosz (1-0, 3.09) takes the mound for Hudson Valley, while Mavis Graves (0-1, 10.32) gets the start for Jersey Shore.

Thursday's game is Hockey Night at Heritage Financial Park. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Hockey Jersey giveaway presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union. It is also Happy Hour Thursday, where the Renegades will offer $2 Busch Light, Bud Light, and Michelob Ultra drafts until last call.

Renegades Record:

16-7

