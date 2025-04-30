Spikes Homer Lifts Hot Rods to 2-1 Win in Aberdeen

April 30, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Aberdeen, Maryland - Gary Gill Hill's 5.0 solid innings and Ryan Spikes' ninth inning homer boosted the Bowling Green Hot Rods (12-11) to a 2-1 win over the Aberdeen IronBirds (9-13) on Wednesday at Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen, Maryland.

Bowling Green broke onto the scoreboard in the top of the second inning against Aberdeen starter Ty Weatherly. Noah Myers worked a leadoff walk and stole second. Two outs later, Jhon Diaz tripled to right, scoring Myers to make it a 1-0 Hot Rods lead.

The IronBirds responded in the bottom of the second against Gill Hill. Leandro Arias led off with a double and advanced to third on an Angel Tejada single. Aneudis Mordan laid down a sacrifice bunt, scoring Arias, tying the game at 1-1.

Both pitching staffs would hold the score until the Hot Rods brought in a run in the top of the ninth against IronBirds reliever Juan Rojas. Spikes led off the inning with a solo shot to center, putting Bowling Green in the lead, 2-1. Hayden Snelsire locked up the ninth inning, giving Bowling Green a 2-1 victory.

Snelsire (1-0) earned his first win of the season, logging 2.0 perfect innings of relief. Rojas (0-3) tossed 3.1 innings, surrendering one run on three hits, walking three and striking out three in his third loss of the season.

The Hot Rods and IronBirds play the third game of a six-game series on Thursday with a 6:05 PM CT first pitch at Ripken Stadium. Bowling Green will send out RHP Santiago Suarez (0-1, 2.45) against Aberdeen RHP Blake Money (1-1, 3.06).

South Atlantic League Stories from April 30, 2025

