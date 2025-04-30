Keeping up with the Joneses: the Grand Extra Week

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Keith Jones Sr. was only planning on spending a week in South Carolina.

After two, he heads back west with a baseball and a memory to cherish forever.

Keith Jones II was just two years old when his father, Jones Sr., put a baseball bat in his hands for the first time. Jones II would sit in the living room taking hacks at a toy ball his dad would toss - trying to drive the ball through window openings in the house.

"That was our thing," Jones Sr. said with a smile as he joked about all the household items his son's swing broke.

Twenty years later, Jones Sr. witnessed his son help break in brand-new Fifth Third Park by hitting the first grand slam out of it. And he watched it all unfold with a headset on as a guest on the broadcast.

"Watching him get so close to his dream of making it to the majors, this whole ride has been a blessing," Jones Sr. shared during the interview ahead of the home run.

Jones II grew up in Brentwood, California before starring for Heritage High School. As a top-100 outfield recruit nationally, according to Perfect Game, Jones committed to Washington State to play at the collegiate level. After eight starts in each of his first two seasons with the Cougars, Jones transferred to New Mexico State; his offense took off.

"I struggled to get a real opportunity [at Washington State]. I made due with the chances I got," said Jones II. "Going to New Mexico, someone finally gave me that opportunity."

"It was probably one of the first times in his baseball career that someone told him 'just go play'...and he took it and ran with it," said Jones Sr.

In each of his final two collegiate seasons with the Aggies, Jones led the team with an average of over .350. He slugged a combined 26 home runs in two seasons. The outburst of offense earned a nomination as a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy, given to the college baseball player of the year. It also led to the phone call that every amateur baseball player dreams of.

The Jones family gathered last July for the 2024 MLB Draft at a small resort in Palm Desert, California. Jones Sr. was on "phone duty" while his son took a swim. The phone rang; Jones II raced out of the water to answer. It was the Rangers.

"I could see it in his eyes," Jones Sr. said. "It was the call he had been waiting all his life for."

Two months later, Jones II played his first professional game. He started each of the final six contests last year for the Down East Wood Ducks, the Rangers Single-A affiliate at the time.

Fast-forward to 2025 in High-A with the Spartanburgers. After a nine-game stint on the road to begin the season, Jones II batted fifth and started in right field on Opening Night at Fifth Third Park. Right behind home plate, Jones Sr. intently watched his son.

In game three of the first home series against Bowling Green, Jones II blasted his first professional home run. His dad leapt to his feet in celebration as Jones II exited the left-handed batter's box.

Jones Sr. was only planning on watching the first home series of the year in person. But the No. 11 Spartanburgers jersey that bears the family name was back behind home plate for the second home series against Greenville.

"I can't get rid of him," joked Jones II. "He's been with me every step of the way. He's going to continue to be there for me. It's just great to have him out here."

On Saturday afternoon, Jones Sr. joined the Spartanburgers broadcast for an interview during the bottom of the third inning. Hub City trailed Greenville 5-2 in the fifth game of the series, and Jones II had made the final out of the second inning.

Jones Sr. began the inning seated in a Hub City branded folding chair. By the time his son stepped to the plate as the ninth batter in the inning, Jones Sr. was on his feet.

"Here we go," Jones Sr. chuckled.

After Anthony Gutierrez walked in a run to tie the game, Jones II dug in from the left side with the bases loaded and two outs.

He quickly fell behind 1-2 in the count to Greenville righty, Darvin Garcia. After fighting off a couple pitches, Jones II squared one up.

"That's out of here," screamed Jones Sr. - the first words on the broadcast after the ball left the barrel.

Jones II blasted the first grand slam in Fifth Third Park and Spartanburgers franchise history, a 400-foot no-doubter that cleared the bullpens over the right-field wall and landed onto a fenced-in grassy area.

"I couldn't ask for a better script on that one," Jones Sr. announced on the air. "[That] got me teary-eyed."

Greenville immediately made a pitching change. Jones II was the last batter of the day for Garcia. The broadcast went to break, and Jones Sr. immediately took off the headset and began his voyage to claim the ball he just watched soar out of the ballpark.

He raced down the concourse all the way to the right-field gate. Showing off his athleticism from back in his basketball days, Jones Sr. dashed through the gates and onto Daniel Morgan Ave., where he sized up the eight-foot chain link fence standing between him and the baseball and promptly scaled it. After a slight jersey-caught-on-fence delay, Jones Sr. secured the prized possession. An inning later, he was back on the broadcast to relive it.

Keith Jones Sr. displays home run ball behind the wall

"I had to race the little kids out there that were trying to get it," Jones Sr. exclaimed. "But they didn't want to touch the fence...I don't even know if I can put [this] into words."

After signing off on a historic two innings on air, Jones Sr. shared the Hollywood-worthy story with everyone his phone could reach. His eyes glanced back and forth between field and phone over the course of the next five innings as he enjoyed a 16-8 Spartanburgers win. It took a little longer for Jones II to hear what had happened.

"I found out my dad was in the booth maybe 10 minutes after the game," Jones II explained. "We're in sync. We both had the same reaction and feeling....That's my guy; he's everything to me."

Safe to say the second week in Spartanburg was worth it for Keith Jones Sr.

