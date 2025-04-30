Hot Rods Game Notes

April 30, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Starting with a Scoring Spree.... For just the second time this season, the Hot Rods took the opening game of a series, this time with a 16-7 win over the Aberdeen IronBirds. Bowling Green used power from the lineup to secure the victory. Aidan Smith, Blake Robertson, Mac Horvath (twice), and Ryan Spikes all went deep. The 16 runs marks the season-high for the Hot Rods offense and is the third time this year they have scored 10 or more runs.

Horvath Comes Home.... Mac Horvath had his breakout game of the year in the series opener in Aberdeen. He ended the day 3-for-5 with a three-run homer and a grand slam. In total, Horvath knocked in seven RBIs, which ties him for second all-time in Hot Rods single-game history. Shane Sasaki and Dominic Keegan both knocked in seven runs during the 2023 season, while Jordan Qsar holds the record, driving in eight RBIs against the Greensboro Grasshoppers in 2021.

Sweet Sixteen.... The 16 runs Bowling Green plated were the most scored since 17 runs came in against the Asheville Tourists on June 28, 2024. The offensive performance Tuesday ties the current squad for 13th all-time in single-game runs scored. The record is held by the 2012 squad, putting up 22 runs against the Lake County Captains on April 15, 2012.

Battle on the Bump.... RHP Gary Gill Hill gets the nod for the second game of the series in Aberdeen. The righty is coming off back-to-back quality starts and one of his most impressive outings of the season. He tossed 6.0 scoreless innings against the Greensboro Grasshoppers last week, allowing just five hits while striking out four. He will face Aberdeen RHP Ty Weatherly. He has had a rocky start to the season but put up impressive numbers in his last start against Wilmington. The righty hurled 4.1 shutout innings, surrendering just two hits and one walk while striking out a season-high six batters.

