Reimer Clubs Three Home Runs; Hernandez Leaves Yard Twice in 15-1 Win over Wilmington

April 30, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Behind a franchise-tying three home runs from DH Jacob Reimer, the Brooklyn Cyclones slugged their way to a 15-1 thrashing of the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Wednesday afternoon. C Ronald Hernandez also left the yard twice in the victory. The Cyclones scored runs in every inning but the 3rd and 8th.

This afternoon, Jacob Reimer became the first Cyclone to hit three home runs in a single game in almost 20 years.

All nine batters recorded at least one base hit. Brooklyn was 7-for-15 as a team with runners in scoring position, and left just two men on base all day.

Four Cyclones enjoyed multi-hit contests. In addition to Reimer's three-hit day and Hernandez's four-hit performance, LF Carson Benge and SS Boston Baro put together multi-hit efforts. It's also the second straight game that a Cyclone has notched four hits, with Hernandez doing so following Benge's four hit night on Tuesday.

The victory marks the second time already in the month of April that the Cyclones have scored 15 runs in a game, with the first also occurring against the Blue Rocks in the second game of the series.

Somewhat lost in the shuffle perhaps was how dominant Brooklyn arms were, holding the Blue Rocks in check to just one run on three hits. RHP Joel Diaz continued his unreal start to the year, chucking five innings of one run ball - the first run he's surrendered all year. Diaz's scoreless inning streak to start the campaign came to an end at 17.1 innings.

Four BK relievers combined on four innings of shutout ball, each working one scoreless frame. RHP Chandler Marsh dazzled in his Brooklyn debut, and has still yet to allow a run this year after starting his campaign in Single A. LHP Ryan Ammons racked up a pair of strikeouts as part of a scoreless 7th inning. RHP Brian Metoyer returned to the Maimonides Park mound for the first time since 2022 and threw a clean 8th inning, before giving way to RHP Eduardo Herrera who put the icing on the cake in the 9th.

The 'Clones opened the scoring immediately in the first. Reimer crushed his first long ball of the day - a solo shot off LHP Jackson Kent.

Wilmington pulled even with their lone run of the day in the second, when 1B Brandon Pimentel hit an RBI single to center field.

In the home half, 1B Estarling Mercado singled home a pair to give Brooklyn a lead it would not relinquish, and begin a six run 2nd inning. After Hernandez singled, RF Eli Serrano III grounded into a fielder's choice to bring home a run. 2B Marco Vargas then launched a sac fly to the outfield, before Reimer's second home run of the day - a two run blast to deep left - capped the six run frame.

In the 4th, Vargas laced a line drive to right field, bringing home a run on a triple. In the 5th, CF AJ Ewing whacked an RBI infield single to log a multi-RBI day.

The 6th and 7th saw Brooklyn plate three more in each frame, starting with Hernandez's solo shot in the 6th. From there, Reimer completed his outstanding day at the dish with a two-run blast to left center, becoming the first Cyclone to have a three homer day since 2005.

In the 7th, Hernandez joined Reimer as a member of the multi-HR club on the day, tattooing a three-run shot to right to push the BK lead to 15-1, and keeping Wilmington winless on the road this year through 11 games.

Brooklyn will aim for a three game winning streak when the two teams resume action on Thursday night. RHP Brendan Girton (1-1, 4.50 ERA) will take the ball for Brooklyn, opposed by Wilmington's RHP Travis Sthele (1-1, 3.98 ERA). The contest will air on SNY, the TV home of the New York Mets, with coverage starting at 6:30 ahead of the 6:40 first pitch.

