Claws Bounce Back with 4-2 Wednesday Win at Hudson Valley

April 30, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - The BlueClaws scored four times in the second inning, three on a double by Carson DeMartini, and topped Hudson Valley 4-2 on Wednesday afternoon at Heritage Financial Park.

The win levels off the series at a game apiece and puts the BlueClaws at 8-14 on the season while the Renegades fall to 16-7.

The BlueClaws got on the board in the top of the second inning. Pierce Bennett reached on a fielder's choice that scored one run and kept the bases loaded. After Raylin Heredia struck out, Carson DeMartini stepped up and cleared the bases with a line drive three-run double to left field that put the BlueClaws up 4-0.

McFarlane came out after four innings, allowing just three hits and a walk while striking out six. He has now thrown four scoreless innings in each of his last two starts with a combined 10 strikeouts.

Hudson Valley got back in the game with two runs in the sixth off Luke Russo. Jace Avina doubled in one and Parks Harber singled home another to cut the lead to 4-2.

Russo stayed on into the eighth, and got one out but left with two men on base. Tommy McCollum came in and got two strikeouts to end the inning. Jaydenn Estanista came on in the ninth and threw a 1-2-3 inning. He earned his first save of the year, and his fifth as a professional.

Russo (1-0), who allowed two runs in 3.1 innings, earned the win.

Ben Hess (1-2) took the loss, allowing four runs, all in the second inning, over his five innings of work.

The teams continue their series on Thursday at 6:05 pm. LHP Mavis Graves starts for Jersey Shore.

