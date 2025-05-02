Spartanburgers and Emperors Postponed Friday Due to Severe Weather

May 2, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

ROME, Ga. - At the start of Friday's game, the skies were clear, but driving wind and thunderstorms eventually slowed the Spartanburgers (14-10) and Emperors (13-11) to a halt. There was no break in the storm (or radar) as the night went on, and the game was eventually postponed. At the stoppage, Hub City led 4-1 in the top of the fifth; when the contest resumes tomorrow at 5:00 p.m. ET, the 'Burgers will have the bases loaded and two outs.

In the first three games of the series, the losing team had been shut out. In the first inning, both sides ensured that wouldn't be the case. Anthony Gutierrez manufactured a run all by himself in the top of the first. With one out, Hub City's center fielder blooped a double down the right field line off Rome lefty Herick Hernandez, then stole third and came around to score on a throwing error from Rome's catcher. The Emperors immediately responded against David Davalillo, as E.J. Exposito doubled in Patrick Clohisy to tie the game.

The Spartanburgers would retake the lead in the top of the third while dark clouds floated over the stadium. Shortstop Theo Hardy hit a single up the middle, then three batters later, Keith Jones brought Hardy home with a sacrifice fly. As soon as Davalillo took the hill for the bottom of the third, the skies opened. Unperturbed, the righty posted zeros in the third and fourth.

Leading 2-1, Hub City shrugged off the rain and grabbed the bats for the fifth. Danyer Cueva, making his return from the 7-day IL, began the inning with a walk, then Hardy placed a perfect bunt single. Hernandez was soon lifted from the game for reliever William Silva; Gutierrez greeted Silva with a first pitch single past the mound to load the bases. As the downpour continued, Silva lost control, walking Jones and Casey Cook to plate two more runs. After Cook's free pass, the game was delayed, then postponed.

The remainder of Friday's action will start at 5:00 p.m. ET Saturday, with the bases loaded, two outs and Gleider Figuereo at the plate for Hub City. Saturday's originally scheduled contest will be a seven-inning contest following the conclusion of Game One.

