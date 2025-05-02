14 Hits Boosts Greensboro over Winston-Salem 11-9, Friday Evening
May 2, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release
GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Winston-Salem Dash, 11-9 on Friday, May 2. The Grasshoppers improved to 17-8 on the season while the Dash fell to 9-16. Greensboro outhit Winston-Salem, 11-9 as both teams had two mishaps.
Infielder Maikol Escotto led the Grasshoppers offense as he went 4-5 with three RBI and one run scored. Infielder Esmerlyn Valdez followed close behind as he went 2-5 with a double, three RBI, and one run scored. Hits for Greensboro were also recorded by Jesus Castillo (2), Geovanny Planchart (2), Lonnie White Jr., Keiner Delgado, Kalae Harrison, and Enmanuel Terrero.
Leading at the dish for the Dash was outfielder Cole McConnell as he went 3-4 with a double, one RBI, and three runs scored. Hits for Winston-Salem were also recorded by Sam Antonacci (2), Alec Makarewicz (2), Jeral Perez, Braden Montgomery, and Jackson Appel.
Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Hung-Leng Chang as he tallied two strikeouts and gave up eight hits, five runs (four earned), and one free base on 3.2 innings of work. Righthanded pitcher Jack Carey recorded the win for the Grasshoppers and improved to 2-0 on the season.
Starting on the mound for Winston-Salem was righthanded pitcher Seth Keener as he tallied two strikeouts and gave up eight hits, eight runs (seven earned) and two free bases on three innings of work. Keener took the loss for the Dash and fell to 0-3 on the season.
The Grasshoppers are back in action at First National Bank Field tomorrow, Saturday, May 3 at 6:30pm for Star Wars Night and Spectacular Fireworks Saturday. To purchase tickets to any Grasshoppers home game, visit gsohoppers.com or call 336-268-2255.
