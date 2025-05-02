Cyclones Pitching Sparkles in 3-2 Win over Wilmington on Friday Night

May 2, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

BROOKLYN, NY - The Brooklyn Cyclones improved to 16-8 on the young season with a 3-2 win over the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Friday night at Maimonides Park. Major League All-Star RHP Paul Blackburn made the start for Brooklyn as part of his MLB Rehab Assignment, and allowed two runs over 3.0 innings. CF A.J. Ewing led the offensive charge for the 'Clones going 3-for-4 with a pair of RBI.

After trading zeroes in the first, Brooklyn opened the scoring in the bottom of the 2nd. 1B Jacob Reimer got things started with a leadoff single and 2B Marco Vargas followed with a walk that a pair of runners aboard with nobody out. After a wild pitch advanced the pair into scoring position, Ewing singled to center field giving Brooklyn a 2-0 edge, and moving himself to second on the throw to the plate. Two batters later, Ewing came home on a fielder's choice to extend the Cyclone lead to 3-0.

Blackburn, who was making his second rehab start with the Cyclones, was dominant through his first 2.0 innings, striking out five batters. But in the third the big leaguer ran into trouble. 3B Murphy Stehly led off the frame with a solo homer and DH Caleb Lomavita added an RBI double that made it 3-2. But Blackburn was able to escape the frame without any further damage and keep the 'Clones on top.

That would be all the offense in the game, as RHP R.J. Gordon (3-0) tossed 4.1 innings of relief, allowing just a pair of hits and three walks while striking out four. The former Oregon Duck left the game with one out in the 8th and the tying run aboard, but RHP Anthony Nunez induced a double play to end the frame. Nunez then tossed a spotless ninth to close out the game.

The Cyclones will square off against the Blue Rocks on Saturday and Sunday afternoon, both 2:00 PM starts, to close out the six-game homestand. Saturday presents maybe the best prospect pitching matchup of the series, as LHP Jonathan Santucci (0-3, 9.00 ERA) meets LHP Alex Clemmey (0-2, 6.00 ERA).

