BlueClaws Fall 9-1 on Friday at Hudson Valley

May 2, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz gave up one run over 5.2 innings and Brenny Escanio hit a two run home run as Hudson Valley topped the BlueClaws 9-1 on Friday night at Heritage Financial Park.

The BlueClaws (9-15) had won the two previous games. They have split the first four in their series with the Renegades (17-8).

Hudson Valley scored twice in the second inning off starter Braydon Tucker, on a ground rule double from Coby Morales and an RBI single from Omar Martinez. The BlueClaws got on the board in the third, on a groundout from Dylan Campbell.

Tucker threw two more scoreless innings but Brenny Escanio took him deep with a two run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning to push the lead to 4-1. It was Escanio's second home run of the season.

Right-hander Rodriguez-Cruz (3-1) gave up one run in 5.2 innings for Hudson Valley to earn his third win of the season. Tucker (0-2) was charged with four runs in six innings and took the loss. He matched the longest outing of the season by a BlueClaws pitcher.

Augusto Calderon was charged with four runs in the seventh as the lead ballooned to 8-1. George Lombard cleared the bases with a three run double and scored on an RBI single from Jackson Castillo. Hudson Valley got another in the eighth off Ethan Chenault on a groundout by Brendan Jones.

Devin Saltiban, who had three hits on Thursday, had three more on Friday for the BlueClaws, two of which were doubles. Pierce Bennett had two hits in the loss.

The teams continue their series on Saturday night at 5:05 pm. RHP Micah Ottenbreit starts for Jersey Shore.

