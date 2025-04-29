Renegades Top Claws 14-2 in Series Opener on Tuesday

April 29, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - Hudson Valley scored seven runs in the first inning and Coby Morales added a grand slam as the Renegades topped the BlueClaws 14-2 on Tuesday night at Heritage Financial Park.

The BlueClaws (7-14) fall to 1-3 against Hudson Valley (16-6) this year. Jersey Shore has dropped seven of their last nine games overall.

The first inning featured nine runs, but only two by the BlueClaws. Paul McIntosh, with Jersey Shore on a rehab assignment from Reading, doubled in two runs in the top of the first.

Hudson Valley then responded with seven off Casey Steward. Jackson Castillo doubled in two before SAC flies from Omar Martinez and Coby Morales. Thomas Frick then doubled in two and Brendan Jones singled in the seventh Renegades run. It was the first time the BlueClaws allowed seven runs in the first inning since May 27, 2021, also at Hudson Valley.

The Renegades added two more in the second inning on a two run home run by Parks Harber in his first High-A at bat.

Coby Morales added a grand slam in the seventh inning off reliever Ethan Chenault.

Steward came out after two innings and was charged with nine runs, tied most allowed by a BlueClaws pitcher this year. Brandon Beckel threw three scoreless innings in relief for Jersey Shore.

Jace Avina had three hits for Hudson Valley while Morales drove in five runs. Carlos Lagrange (2-1) earned the win, allowing two runs in 5.2 innings of work.

The teams continue their series with an 11:05 am game on Wednesday morning. RHP Alex McFarlane starts for the BlueClaws.

