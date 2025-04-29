Hot Rods Game Notes

April 29, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Finished Strong.... Although the Hot Rods lost their first six-game series at home since August of 2022, they won the final game of the series Sunday, 3-1. Noah Myers led the way offensively, knocking in two runs on a single in the fourth inning, followed by a run-scoring groundout from Jhon Diaz, accounting for all of Bowling Green's offense. Marcus Johnson logged his best start of the season, going 5.0 scoreless innings while Gerlin Rosario logged his first save of the year.

Martinez Makes Moves.... Hot Rods catcher Raudelis Martinez has recorded a .462 average (6-for-13) over his last five games played. This is the highest batting average for any Bowling Green hitter over that span. He played in three games during the last series against Greensboro, going 4-for-7 (.571) with two RBIs, two walks, and no strikeouts.

Starting with Success.... The Hot Rods starting rotation has been one of the strongest in the South Atlantic League in 2025. They have the fourth lowest ERA in the league at 3.71. One key to their success has been holding opponents to a league-leading 20 walks from starters. This also has them with the third best WHIP (1.08), sitting behind Aberdeen (1.04) and Hudson Valley (1.07).

Battle on the Bump.... RHP Garrett Edwards will get the starting nod for the fifth time this season. He has worked through 5.0 innings in three of his four previous starts. Last time out, he was given his first loss of the season, allowing just two earned runs against Greensboro while striking out three and walking one. He will face Aberdeen RHP Michael Forret. He has allowed just two runs over his first 19.2 innings this season, including 5.0 innings of work in each of his last three games. He is coming off two of his best strikeout games of the season, whiffing nine against Brooklyn and seven against Wilmington.

