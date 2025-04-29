Hot Rods Homer Five Times in 16-7 Blowout Win

April 29, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Aberdeen, Maryland - Adian Smith, Blake Robertson, Mac Horvath, and Ryan Spikes all powered baseballs out of the park, leading the Bowling Green Hot Rods (11-11) to a 16-7 victory over the Aberdeen IronBirds (9-12) on Tuesday at Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen, Maryland.

Bowling Green jumpstarted the scoring in the top of the first against Aberdeen starter Michael Forret. Adrian Santana worked a leadoff walk, and Smtih cleared the bases with a two-run homer, making it a 2-0 Bowling Green lead.

The IronBirds fought back, plating one run in the second against Hot Rods starter Garrett Edwards. Aron Estrada led off with a double and advanced to third on a passed ball. Jake Cunningham singled him home, making it 2-1. Two more came in to score in the bottom of the third on a two-run homer from Griff O'Farrell, giving the IronBirds a 3-2 lead.

The Hot Rods offense erupted in the top of the seventh for six runs against the IronBirds bullpen. Raudelis Martinez led off with a double and Robertson homered, giving Bowling Green a 4-3 lead. Santana walked, Smith singled, and Horvath walked to load the bases. Noah Myers walked in a run, Daniel Vellojin scored another with a groundout, and Ryan Spikes drove in two more runs with a single, making it 8-3 Bowling Green.

Aberdeen added a run in the bottom of the seventh on a Vance Honeycutt RBI single, but Bowling Green answered with a three-run homer from Horvath in the top of the eighth.

In the ninth, Spikes led off with a solo homer, and Horvath blasted a grand slam. Abderdeen brought in three runs in the bottom of the ninth, but Bowling Green withstood their comeback attempt, winning 16-7.

Chris Villaman (3-0) picked up the win, allowing just one run on four hits while walking one and striking out two over 3.0 frames. Wyatt Cheney (0-1) was given the loss, surrendering three runs on one hits, walking three and striking out one in 1.1 innings.

The Hot Rods and IronBirds play the second game of a six-game series on Wednesday with a 6:05 PM CT first pitch at Ripken Stadium. Bowling Green will send out RHP Gary Gill Hill (1-0, 1.71) against Aberdeen RHP Ty Weatherly (0-2, 10.22)

