Offense Arrives Late in Loss to Drive

April 29, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







GREENVILLE, SC - Beginning a seven-game series on the road, the Asheville Tourists dropped their fifth straight contest 6-2 to the Greenville Drive on Tuesday night at Fluor Field.

The Tourists (8-13) got the bats rolling in the later stages of the game, but their early hole was too much to dig out of.

Opening the scoring in the second inning, the Drive (10-11) jumped ahead with a two-run bomb that cleared the right center field wall.

After adding another pair in the fourth inning to take a 4-0 lead, Greenville hit another long ball to break the game open in the fifth frame.

Each team scored a run in the sixth. Asheville found the board beginning with Alejandro Nunez reaching base and stealing second. Later in the frame, Drew Vogel singled to center and drove him in.

The Tourists added another in the seventh inning on Tyler Whitaker's RBI fielder's choice. Their best chance to level the score came in the eighth inning.

Loading the bases with no one out, Nunez scored on a wild pitch. Three batters later, with one away and Tourists all over the joint, Cam Fisher scored another on a fielder's choice to draw the team to within two and put a pair of runners in scoring position. The next batter flew out to end the inning and end the scoring for both sides.

Starter Brett Gillis (L, 1-1) took the loss after allowing four runs (three earned) in three and two-thirds innings of work. Jose Guedez was the only other pitcher of the night for Asheville, who allowed two runs in four and one-third innings.

Leading the bats, Nunez garnered his sixth multi-hit game of the year in a two-for-five night, also scoring twice.

Asheville will play again tomorrow against the Drive, looking to end their losing skid. The first pitch is set for 6:45 p.m. ET.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.